Concern raised over fire safety measures in Kerry centre for people with intellectual disabilities

A HIQA report has raised serious concerns about fire safety in a centre for people with intellectual disabilities.

The health watchdog has issued an inspection report into part of the Beaufort campus units operated by St John of God.

It says for the campus units area 2, inspectors last August were not assured that in the event of a fire, all persons there could be evacuated.

HIQA rated the risk – a red – the highest risk possible.

St John of God says additional control measures have been introduced, including more night time drills and that 67 staff have been trained under an accelerated fire safety programme.

The HIQA report praised staff for being gentle and kind to residents.

It also found there was a good level of healthcare for each resident.