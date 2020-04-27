Concern Over Conditions For Asylum Seekers in Cahersiveen – April 27th, 2020

Jerry speaks to Azwar Fuard from Sri Lanka who is being housed in a direct provision centre in Cahersiveen with his wife and daughter along with other asylum seekers. He tells Jerry about the conditions in their accommodation and their fears following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the hotel. We also hear from Kerry TDs Pa Daly of Sinn Féin and Norma Foley of Fianna Fáil. They have called for immediate action to be taken to find alternative accommodation for residents.