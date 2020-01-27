AIB and Bank of Ireland plan to sell off over 1,000 ATMs to a private company.
Kerry County Council apologises for burial error
Kerry County Council has apologised to two families after a burial took place in the wrong grave.In recent days, the council carried out an...
Decision on South Kerry Greenway expected in March
A decision on the South Kerry Greenway is expected in March.An Bord Pleanála held a four-week oral hearing into the proposed greenway during October...
Warning to motorists as Kerry drivers have their number plates cloned
Motorists have been warned to be careful of the photos they display on trading websites, after a number of Kerry people have had their...
All Hail Na Gaeil! – January 27th, 2020
Na Gaeil of Tralee were crowned All Ireland Junior Club Champions in football on Saturday. Club PRO Micheál Herlihy spoke to Jerry about their...
Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Winner – January 27th, 2020
This year’s overall winner is 16-year-old Sophie Daly Wilson from Cahersiveen. Ann-Marie Killen, the deputy principal of Sophie’s school, Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen...
Deputy Leader of Fianna Fáil – January 27th, 2020
Deputy Dara Calleary spoke to Jerry as the election campaign enters its second last week.