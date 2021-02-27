Con O’Sullivan Reflects On Highs And Lows In Snooker

Jordan Brown came crashing back down to earth as he was beaten 6-0 by an impressive John Higgins at the Players Championship in Milton Keynes.

Brown pulled off one of the biggest shocks in recent snooker history when beating Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final of the Welsh Open on Sunday, claiming his first ranking-title victory in the process.

But he appeared to be suffering from a Home Nations hangover in the match against Higgins who made him pay with an impressive display.

We’ll reflect on the positives with Con O’Sullivan