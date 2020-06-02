Con O’Sullivan of Cahermoneen, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Con with a Memorial Mass being held at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****