Con O’Gorman

Lacca, Lisselton and late of Ballynoneen, Asdee.

Beloved husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Mike, John and Con, daughters Mary Ellen, Noreen and Breda, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. R.I.P

A private family Funeral will take place for Con, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Teresa’a Church,Ballydonoghue, on Friday morning at 11.30.a.m, with burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary of the Angels Parents and Relatives Association.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

