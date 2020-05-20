Con (Neil) Dennehy, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin and late of Kilbrean, Killarney

A private funeral will take place in Dublin followed by private cremation. A celebration of Con (Neil) Dennehy’s life will take place at a later date.
Deepest Sympathies from Daithi Healy & Family, Kilcummin
Our sincere sympathies to all the Dennehy family on the very sad passing of Neil. May he rest gently in peace.