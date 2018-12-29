Con Murphy Toureenagreine, Rockchapel.

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel. Rosary this (Saturday) evening at 9pm. Reposing tomorrow (Sunday) evening from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal to St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Abbeyfeale Coursing Day 2
It's day two in the Coursing World this afternoon in Abbeyfeale for the Corn na Féile meeting.James O'Connor brings us reports from today's actionJames...
Stephen Byrne, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Beenbane, Waterville
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 5pm to 7:45pm. Removal at 7:45pm to St. Finian's Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will...
19 returning emigrants on Kerry County Council’s housing waiting list
There are 19 returning emigrants currently on Kerry County Council's housing waiting list.The oldest application from an emigrant for a one-bedroom unit dates back...
