Con Murphy Toureenagreine, Rockchapel.

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel. Rosary this (Saturday) evening at 9pm. Reposing tomorrow (Sunday) evening from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal to St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

