Con Griffin, Bishop Moynihan Crescent, Killarney & late of Cahill’s Park, Tralee.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (Nov 29th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass for Con Griffin will take place on Friday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Latest News
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe GAA has confirmed that there will be an opportunity at the next scheduled meeting of the Ard Chomhairle on January 19 to...
Cooper Confident Of Grade 3 Success At Fairyhouse
Kerry jockey, Bryan Cooper from Tralee, is looking forward to the ride on Coeur Sublime in Sunday’s Grade 3 Bar One Racing.com Juvenile Hurdle...
One candidate left standing for Fianna Fail in Killarney
Fianna Fáil have only one candidate remaining in Killarney ahead of the convention to select a ticket for the party to contest next year's...
Kerry TD calls for legislation to protect landowners in the McGuillicuddy Reeks
A Kerry TD has called for the drafting of legislation to protect landowners in the McGillycuddy Reeks.Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil spoke in the...
New anthology by Kerry poets to be launched this evening
A new anthology of poetry by Kerry poets, which was edited by Writer in Residence Annemarie Ní Churreáin, will be launched this evening.The title,...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe GAA has confirmed that there will be an opportunity at the next scheduled meeting of the Ard Chomhairle on January 19 to...
Cooper Confident Of Grade 3 Success At Fairyhouse
Kerry jockey, Bryan Cooper from Tralee, is looking forward to the ride on Coeur Sublime in Sunday’s Grade 3 Bar One Racing.com Juvenile Hurdle...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERRobbie Keane has announced his formal retirement as a football player.The news follows the 38-year-old's appointment as the new Republic of Ireland assistant coach.Keane...