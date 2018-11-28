Con Griffin, Bishop Moynihan Crescent, Killarney & late of Cahill’s Park, Tralee.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (Nov 29th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass for Con Griffin will take place on Friday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.