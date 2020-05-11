Complaints made about lack of hot water and hand sanitiser at Kerry court houses

A lack of hot water and hand santiser at Kerry court houses were among complaints made to the Courts Service at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Grievances were raised across the country about court facilities, according to internal correspondence revealed in an article by Ken Foxe.

This correspondence within the Court Service shows that a number of complaints were made in March about facilities in Kerry being totally unsuitable.

Issues were raised about there being no hand sanitiser or even hot water in the court houses in Kerry.

Problems were raised about court facilities across the country, mainly about the lack of hand santiser.

Meanwhile, a new service has been launched to provide practical support for Kerry solicitors during COVID-19.

The Law Society of Ireland has developed Crisis Practice Support, which aims to help solicitors remain operational to ensure they can continue providing essential services to clients.

There’ll be information available on a range of areas including business continuity supports, commercial rates, and taxation, which solicitors can use to directly help other small businesses.