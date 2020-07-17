Competitive Hurling Resumes In The County This Weekend

Competitive hurling activity resumes in the county this weekend.

At senior level the Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship gets underway on Friday evening when Causeway are at home to Lixnaw at 7.30p.m.

The North Kerry Hurling Board has put in place a revised format for this competition for 2020 in order to provide competitive games for senior teams in advance of the Co. Senior Championship, moving from a knockout to a league style competition.

On Sunday at 12 noon, Ballyduff will be at home to St. Brendan’s;

The remaining Round 1 games will be on Monday evening, 20 July Kilmoyley host Ballyheigue while Crotta O’Neill’s play Abbeydorney at Dromakee, both at 7.00p.m.

With 2 groups of 4 teams, each team will get 3 games with the top team in each group qualifying for the Final.

At underage, the Lee Strand Under 12 hurling leagues commence on this Friday evening with 7 games down for decision, all with a 7.00p.m. throw in, first named team at home]. Fixtures are:

Ballyduff v Ballyheigue

Crotta O’Neill’s v St. Brendan’s

Lixnaw v Tralee Parnell’s

Kilmoyley v Abbeydorney

Ballyheigue B v Causeway

South Kerry v Rathmore

Firies v Kenmare/Kilgarvan