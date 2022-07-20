Competition Prize: Daily: A pair of tickets to Daniel O'Donnell at the Gleneagle INEC Arena, Killarney next month.

Competition dates w/c July 25th 2022 Monday to Friday

Client Information At Specsavers Hearing they are very aware of all the fun people missed out on over the last couple of years. This week Specsavers Hearing is helping to bring back some of the sounds you missed most like concerts!

If 1970s songs evoke memories of your heyday then we’ve got some more to take you down memory lane this week as thanks to Specsavers Hearing Jerry O'Sullivan is offering you the chance to win tickets to Daniel O Donnell at the Gleneagle INEC Arena! Specsavers Hearing have expert Audiologists available in your local Specsavers. If you’re concerned about your hearing you can book a free hearing test using your PRSI entitlements and Specsavers Hearing will arrange a hearing aid uniquely tailored to you.

Mechanic

Each day we will play you a few seconds of a hit from the 1970s and we are inviting you to let us know the name of the song along with your contact details – we’ll pick a daily winner from all the correct answers we receive!

To Enter

Call 066 7191224 – leave your answer and contact details

Or

Text KT and your answer to 083 300 3 300

Or

Email [email protected] with your answer and contact details

Terms & Conditions Specsavers Hearing Promotion - July 2022