Win 4 Tickets to Sounds Country with the Stars at the INEC Arena on October 18th

Radio Kerry’s Sounds Country with the Stars is going to be a big one on Wednesday October 18th at the INEC Arena in Killarney!

Radio Kerry’s King of Country Dermot Moriarty will host of great night of music and entertainment with a star studded line up that includes Robert Mizzell, Kathy Durkin, Olivia Douglas, Pat McKenna, Eileen O Connor, Eddie Gallagher and Crystal Swing.

Music as ever by the fabulous Ryan Turner Band. Tickets will be on sale on Friday at 10am from Ticketmaster.ie and the INEC Box office.