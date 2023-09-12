Advertisement
Win 4 Tickets to Sounds Country with the Stars at the INEC Arena on October 18th

Sep 12, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrypodcast
How would you like to win 4 tickets to Sounds Country with the Stars at the INEC Arena on October 18th? All you have to do is provide your details below!

Radio Kerry’s Sounds Country with the Stars is going to be a big one on Wednesday October 18th at the INEC Arena in Killarney!

Radio Kerry’s King of Country Dermot Moriarty will host of great night of music and entertainment with a star studded line up that includes Robert Mizzell, Kathy Durkin, Olivia Douglas, Pat McKenna, Eileen O Connor, Eddie Gallagher and Crystal Swing.

Music as ever by the fabulous Ryan Turner Band.  Tickets will be on sale on Friday at 10am from Ticketmaster.ie and the INEC Box office.

 

