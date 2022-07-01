Show us your Kerry Colours!

Lee Strand have renewed their sponsorship this year for the second year running with Kerry GAA and are without a doubt showing their support for Kerry Teams as official milk of Kerry GAA - with their special edition Kerry GAA cartons. And they are also the proud sponsors again this year of our Kerry Colours Promotion on Radio Kerry !

We’re encouraging everyone across the County to show your Kerry Colours for the Senior Semi Final (and hopefully the Final) on your homes, cars and businesses. Send us your pictures and/or videos showing your Green & Gold displays via email, Whatsapp and Facebook messenger to be in with a chance to win fabulous hampers courtesy of our Kerry Colours Sponsor Lee Strand – the official milk of Kerry GAA. ( Remember last year we saw some listeners including a Lee Strand carton in their photos ! )

There will be three categories for prize purposes

Advertisement

House

Car

Business

Lee Strand are very kindly offering 3 fantastic hampers. filled with , wait for it … a much sought after signed Kerry Jersey and a variety of Lee Strand products!

How to Enter

Advertisement

In all cases please remember to include your name and contact details

Email your photos and/or videos to [email protected]

WhatsApp your photos and/or videos to 083 300 3 300

Advertisement

Using Facebook Messenger send photos and/or videos to the main Radio Kerry Facebook page

The 3 winners will be announced on The Afternoon Show, Friday, July 8th