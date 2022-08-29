We're giving our radio listeners and social media followers the chance to nominate the Best of Kerry 2022 in 17 categories. The Best of Kerry Awards 2022 are brought to you in association on with Lee Strand - the best milk in Kerry! To nominate your Best of Kerry visit www.radiokerry.ie/bestofkerry

How many times have you discussed with friends, colleagues, family the best places to enjoy lunch, a day out, coffee, a place to stay, your favourite beach, the best coffee - places and things your recommend! We now's your chance to really have your say in the Best of Kerry Awards 2022. You may nominate in one or all categories for what you feel is the Best of Kerry! Once we've received all the nominations we will shortlist it into the Top 5 in each category! Then we will open the shortlist for you to vote once more! The choice is yours.

Advertisement

The Best of Kerry categories are ... Best Beach; Best Barber; Best Beauty salon; Best hairdresser; Best Coffee; Best butcher; Best Ice Cream; Best Pub; Best Takeaway; Best Tourist Attraction; Best Family Business; Best Club Jersey; Best Restaurant; Best Sandwich; Best Spa; Best Festival; Best Hotel

Best of Kerry Awards 2022 Timeline