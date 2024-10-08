HALLOWEEN GHOST STORY 2024

The Halloween Ghost Story competition is sponsored by Killarney Outlet Centre.

Advertisement

The prize includes a €100 Killarney Outlet Centre voucher PLUS the winning story will be recorded and produced in Radio Kerry and broadcast on the radio on Thursday October 31st on Kerry’s Full Breakfast. The recording will also be posted on Radio Kerry’s Social Media Channels eg Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X