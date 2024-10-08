Advertisement
Competition

HALLOWEEN GHOST STORY 2024

Oct 8, 2024 16:35 By melanie
HALLOWEEN GHOST STORY 2024
Share this article

HALLOWEEN GHOST STORY 2024

Halloween Ghost Story

The Halloween Ghost Story competition is sponsored by Killarney Outlet Centre.

Advertisement

The  prize includes a €100 Killarney Outlet Centre voucher PLUS the winning story will be recorded and produced in Radio Kerry and broadcast on the radio on Thursday October 31st on Kerry’s Full Breakfast.  The recording will also be posted on Radio Kerry’s Social Media Channels eg Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X

  • Open to school going children under 12 years old
  • Maximum 600 word story
  • Post to Halloween Story, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee, Co Kerry, V92 AP2W
  • or email your story [email protected]
  • make sure to include your name, age, school, phone number whether you send your story by post or email
  • Deadline for receipt of stories :  October 18th 2024 - any stories received after this date will not be considered
  • Winner will be contacted by Andrew/Elaine  on w/c October 21st 2024
  • The winning story will be recorded in Radio Kerry Tralee and broadcast on Kerry's Full Breakfast on Thursday, October 31st 2024 and also on Radio Kerry's social media channels
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

€3000 cash giveaway
Advertisement
Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Competition
Lee Strand November 2023 Doorstep Challenge Ts&Cs
Advertisement

Recommended

Rescue helicopter comes to the aid of Dingle man following farm accident this afternoon
Munster GAA PPS results
Council shortlisted in annual Excellence in Local Government Awards
Shamrock Rovers awaiting news on condition of Kerry soccer star injured in crash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus