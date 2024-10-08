HALLOWEEN GHOST STORY 2024
The Halloween Ghost Story competition is sponsored by Killarney Outlet Centre.
The prize includes a €100 Killarney Outlet Centre voucher PLUS the winning story will be recorded and produced in Radio Kerry and broadcast on the radio on Thursday October 31st on Kerry’s Full Breakfast. The recording will also be posted on Radio Kerry’s Social Media Channels eg Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X
- Open to school going children under 12 years old
- Maximum 600 word story
- Post to Halloween Story, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee, Co Kerry, V92 AP2W
- or email your story [email protected]
- make sure to include your name, age, school, phone number whether you send your story by post or email
- Deadline for receipt of stories : October 18th 2024 - any stories received after this date will not be considered
- Winner will be contacted by Andrew/Elaine on w/c October 21st 2024
- The winning story will be recorded in Radio Kerry Tralee and broadcast on Kerry's Full Breakfast on Thursday, October 31st 2024 and also on Radio Kerry's social media channels