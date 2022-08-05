€3000 cash giveaway

It’s been a great summer of sport with Kerry’s sportspeople giving us all a lift.

Now, two more of Kerry’s great teams Radio Kerry and Quinlan’s Fish & Seafood Bars, want to keep that great feeling going and what better way than big cash prizes and delicious seafood!

So, over the next three weeks we are giving away €3,000 in cash and €600 worth of Quinlan’s Fish & Seafood Bar Vouchers! 5 Finalists will be chosen each week. Friday's final will reveal one of the 5 finalists as a €1,000 cash giveaway winner while each of the other 4 finalists will receive a €50 Quinlan's Fish Voucher.

Radio Kerry remains the most listened to station in Kerry and it’s our way of saying thank you for all the support you show us. All you have to do is stay tuned to Radio Kerry and when you do entering will be a doddle!

Dates

w/c August 8th, 15th, 22nd 2022

Weekly Prizes x 3 weeks

TOP Prize weekly €1,000 cash

PLUS 4 x €50 Quinlan's Fish & Seafood Bar vouchers - one for each of the finalists who do not win the €1,000 … so everyone’s a winner!

Mechanic

Stay tuned to Radio Kerry as the daily question will be based on content from a show over the past 24 hours.

Each day Monday to Friday ONE primetime show will ask a question … if you know the answer then text your answer and contact name to 083 300 3 300.

The tenth correct text will be called back and brought on air, if they repeat the correct answer on air then they will be the daily finalist to go forward to Friday’s Final.

The 5 daily finalists will be invited on The Afternoon Show on Friday.

Thanks a Thousand Promotion Terms & Conditions

The Thanks a Thousand promotion is designed to reward Radio Kerry listeners for listening.

The radio and digital elements of the promotion will be sponsored by Quinlan's Fish & Seafood Bars

You must be over 18 to enter.

There will be 5 chances to qualify as a finalist - one per day Monday to Friday - each week on w/c August 8 th , 15 th 22 nd 2022

The promotion will run on Radio Kerry's Primetime Shows – Kerry's Full Breakfast, Kerry Today, 11 to 1 Club, Talkabout, The Afternoon show between 7am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday.

The €1,000 prize draws will take place at 3.30pm each Friday August 12th, 19th, 26th on the Afternoon Show.

The 3 x €1000 prizes will be paid by Radio Kerry.

The 4 runners up weekly will each receive a €50 Quinlan’s Fish & Seafood Bars voucher. 12 in total.

All entrants should take note that should they become a daily qualifier they will be required to make themselves available to take part in a live on air call back on the day they qualify and on the Friday of the week in which they qualify for the purposes of the live draw

Each day, Monday to Friday one designated show will ask a question based on the on air output on Radio Kerry from the previous 24 hours.

Daily entry will be via text message only to 083 300 3 300. The 10th correct text will be deemed the qualifier and the entrant will receive a live call back on the relevant show.

All entries received daily will be deleted once the qualifier has been announced.

Each Friday Final will require all 5 daily qualifiers that week to be available to take part in the live on air final to determine the winner.

A publicity photo/video call for social media and release to the local media will be organised with the winner.

The prize monies will be paid to each of the three winners via cheque or bank transfer from Radio Kerry.

The competition is not open to family members of the staff of Radio Kerry and Quinlans Fish &Seafood Bars staff.

Click here for a full set of all Radio Kerry Competition Terms and Conditions