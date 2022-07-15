Competition Prize: End of Week: €500 Corcoran’s Furniture and Carpets Voucher

Runners Up: 4 x €50 Corcoran’s Furniture and Carpets vouchers

Competition dates w/c July 18th 2022

Client Information

Corcoran’s Furniture and Carpets would like to help you enjoy the best comfort to enjoy the All-Ireland Football Final at home … Whether it’s a relaxed and easy game or another edge of the couch encounter!! Tune in to Kerry’s Full Breakfast from Monday July 18th for your chance to win a €500 towards the couch of your dreams. This great Radio Kerry promotion is brought to you in association with and Corcoran’s Furniture and Carpets – for every room in your home corcoransfurniture.ie

Corcoran’s Furniture & Carpets is Munster’s premier furniture & flooring provider with 4 stores located in Kerry and 1 store in Limerick. Supplying everything for both the interior and exterior of your home, Corcoran’s Furniture caters to a wide range of budgets and tastes and has over 20,000 products in their inventory, guaranteeing you’ll find something to suit your personal style.

You can also shop the Corcoran’s selection online, with great furniture ranges and summer promotional offers now on – and more products being added every week! WWW.CORCORANSFURNITURE.IE

Corcoran’s friendly team are on hand to help you both in-store and online. For professional service and advice on the perfect items for your home, reach out to Corcoran’s Furniture today.

Overview of departments available in Corcoran’s Stores – mattresses, bedroom, living room and dining room furniture. Suites, corner sofas, accent chairs. Homeware & accessories. Office furniture, garden furniture, kids’ furniture. Flooring Department, artificial grass, curtains & blinds department.

(Killarney store only has Stoves, Tiles and bathroom departments also.

We’re keeping it Kerry themed for this competition! Listen in to Kerry's Full Breakfast each day for the question. We’ll pick a finalist each day from the correct entries received and on Friday all 5 names will be included in the draw.

To Enter

Call 066 71 91 224 – leave your answer and contact details

Or

Text KFB and your answer to 083 300 3 300

Competition terms and conditions in relation to your data protection are available on here