Competition

Best of Kerry Awards 2022

Aug 29, 2022 16:08 By melanie
Best of Kerry Awards 2022


We're giving our radio listeners and social media followers the chance to nominate the Best of Kerry  2022 in 17 categories.  The Best of Kerry Awards 2022 are brought to you in association on with Lee Strand - the best milk in Kerry!   To nominate your Best of Kerry visit www.radiokerry.ie/bestofkerry 

You may nominate in one or all categories for what you feel is the Best of Kerry!

The Best of Kerry categories are ... Best Beach; Best Barber; Best Beauty salon; Best hairdresser; Best Coffee; Best butcher; Best Ice Cream; Best Pub; Best Takeaway; Best Tourist Attraction; Best Family Business; Best Club Jersey; Best Restaurant; Best Sandwich; Best Spa; Best Festival; Best Hotel

Best of Kerry Awards  Timeline

nominations

August 29th to September 11th 2022

Log on to www.radiokerry.ie/bestofkerry Nominate in as many categories as you wish

shortlist

September 12th &13th Nominations will be shortlisted to 5 in each of the 17 categories

final voting

Wednesday September 14th - 21st

log on to www.radiokerry.ie/bestofkerry Vote in as many categories as you wish

Awards Ceremony

Thursday September 29th

The winners will be announced at a special event for the nominees. Each winner will receive a specially commissioned award to display at their premises

