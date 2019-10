There’s plenty of competition for places in the Kilcummin side ahead of this weekend’s Munster Ladies Junior Football quarter-final against Donaghmore of Cork.

The Kilcummin Manager, Denis O’Connor, says he has a fit panel to choose from, with many players pushing for a starting place when the game throws-in at 1pm on Saturday in Rathmore.

The Donaghmore Joint Manager, Christy Twomey, says his team have had a difficult path to the Munster quarter final.