Competition opens for licences to bring visitors to Skellig Michael

A public competition has been launched for up to 15 permits giving boat owners the right to bring visitors to Skellig Michael.

The Office of Public Works, which oversees management of the UNESCO World Heritage site, limits the numbers of visitors to the island due to conservation concerns.

The competition, which also happened in 2016 and 2017, will assess applicants on their qualifications and experiences, quality of their vessel and their approach to safety.





The deadline for applications is January 21st next.

The 15 successful applicants will hold the right to bring passengers to the island for up to three years.