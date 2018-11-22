Company invites people of all background to apply for jobs at Tralee hub

A company, which has set up the first European Talent hub of its kind in Ireland, is inviting people of all backgrounds to apply for jobs.

Sigmar Recruitment, in partnership with French giant Groupe Adéquat, officially launched the Tralee hub recently.

Twenty of the sixty roles on offer have already been filled; the business is focusing on the German market with ambitions to expand into the Swedish and Dutch sectors.





The company is also seeking to develop a partnership with Kerry College of Further Education.

Sigmar Head of European Recruitment and Tralee native Shaun O’Shea is heading up the project and explains who they are looking for to fill the remaining roles: