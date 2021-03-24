Company hoping to build Shannon LNG expects to have real view on timing of project by middle of year

The company hoping to build a liquified natural gas terminal in north Kerry says it expects to have a real view on the timing of the project by the middle of the year.

The proposed development on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank was discussed during New Fortress Energy’s Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Conference Call with investors.

Last November, the High Court formally quashed planning permission for the Shannon LNG project.

It’s anticipated that New Fortress Energy will file a fresh planning application for the €500 million terminal in north Kerry.

During a conference call with investors, CEO and Chairman of the board of New Fortress Energy, Wesley R Edens said Ireland is something where they have had to go back to the drawing board from a permitting standpoint.

Mr Edens said the market for what they want to provide is a terrific one adding that finance planning papers are due at the end of this month.

He said they expect a Financial Investment Decision on the project to be made sometime in the middle of the year.

Meanwhile, Safety Before LNG, which is campaigning against the development in north Kerry, is calling on the government to ban the importation of fracked gas into Ireland prior to a fresh planning application being lodged.