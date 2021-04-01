Companies in Gaeltacht regions can avail of Trading Online Voucher Scheme

Companies in Gaeltacht regions will be able to avail of the Trading Online Voucher Scheme.

The scheme is designed to assist small businesses with up to ten employees to trade online, boost sales and reach new markets.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandan Fitzgerald previously asked what schemes are available if Údarás na Gaeltachta does not have funding to operate it.

The Trading Online Voucher Scheme offers financial assistance of up to €2,500 with co-funding from the business.

Kerry County Council previously said the scheme was under review, with the most recent modification being businesses are now required to co-fund 50% of the cost.

The scheme, which is operated by local authorities nationwide, is managed by Údarás na Gaeltachta in Gaeltacht areas.

Councillor Breandan Fitzgerald previously said it’s wrong that businesses in the Gaeltacht cannot get help to trade online – due to a lack of funds – while those outside of these areas can.

The council has received clarification from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment that the scheme will be available to Gaeltacht applicants in 2021.

The local enterprise office is engaging with Údarás na Gaeltachta.