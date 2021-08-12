Vintage Tractor Road Run in Knockanure this Sunday leaving the village at 1pm. Registration at 11.30am. Also a Kiddies Tractor and Go Cart Run starting at 3pm from the Church Car Park. Proceeds to the Kerry Hospice, Listowel Branch.
