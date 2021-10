The annual November Mass for relatives of UHK staff, former staff members, all those who died in the hospital over the past year, those who have experienced pregnancy loss or Infant death, and those who have died within the Palliative Care Services will be celebrated on MONDAY 1st NOVEMBER AT 7pm in St. Johns Church, Castle St., Tralee. Mass will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person on churchservices.tv/tralee or www.stjohns.ie

Advertisement