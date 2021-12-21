Advertisement
Special Christmas Day Service Organised by The RCCG INSPIRATION HOUSE, MARKET PLACE, TRALEE

Dec 21, 2021 11:12 By receptionradiokerry
Special Christmas Day Service Organised by The RCCG INSPIRATION HOUSE, MARKET PLACE, TRALEE
Special Christmas Day Service Organised by The RCCG INSPIRATION HOUSE, MARKET PLACE, TRALEE from 10am TO 10:30am. There will be live music and prayers. Contact Danny 085 7040674 or Lekan 0872929634.

