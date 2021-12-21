Special Christmas Day Service Organised by The RCCG INSPIRATION HOUSE, MARKET PLACE, TRALEE from 10am TO 10:30am. There will be live music and prayers. Contact Danny 085 7040674 or Lekan 0872929634.
