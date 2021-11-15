Advertisement
Community Diary

Sneem Christmas Street Market, on Sunday 5th December

Nov 15, 2021 13:11 By receptionradiokerry
Sneem Christmas Street Market, on Sunday 5th December Sneem Christmas Street Market, on Sunday 5th December
Share this article

Get into the festive spirit at Sneem Christmas Street Market, on Sunday 5th December from midday. Local food and craft producers, live music, raffle and a special visit from Santa.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus