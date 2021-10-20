Remembrance Mass in Fenit for 7 Lost at Sea in 1894

Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit at 9.30am this Sunday October 24th in remembrance of 7 local men who were lost on a return voyage from Camp to Fenit in October 1894.
Advertisement
Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit at 9.30am this Sunday October 24th in remembrance of 7 local men who were lost on a return voyage from Camp to Fenit in October 1894.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus