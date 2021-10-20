Advertisement
Community Diary

Remembrance Mass in Fenit for 7 Lost at Sea in 1894

Oct 20, 2021 08:10 By receptionradiokerry
Remembrance Mass in Fenit for 7 Lost at Sea in 1894
Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit at 9.30am this Sunday October 24th in remembrance of 7 local men who were lost on a return voyage from Camp to Fenit in October 1894.

