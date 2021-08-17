Advertisement
Community Diary

John Mitchels will hold a Drive in Bingo at their Complex in Ballyseedy, Tralee this Friday August 20th

Aug 17, 2021 11:08 By receptionradiokerry
John Mitchels will hold a Drive in Bingo at their Complex in Ballyseedy, Tralee this Friday August 20th at 7.30pm. Doors Open at 6.30pm. Walk in’s welcome but limited. Jackpot must be won. Books €20 and €15.

