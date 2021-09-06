Advertisement
Free Webinar called: Restoring our Common Home - Caring for God’s Creatures

Sep 6, 2021 10:09 By receptionradiokerry
Participate from home in a Free Webinar called: Restoring our Common Home - Caring for God’s Creatures. next Thursday night 16th Sept at 8pm.  Register on the diocesan website www.dioceseofkerry.ie

