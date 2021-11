Dr. Croke's Bingo continues this Sunday 20th November in St. Mary's Parish Hall, Killarney commencing at 8.30pm. In accordance with government guidelines pods of no more than 6 while appropriate social distancing will be in place. Vaccine Certs and Proof of ID will be required. Wear masks until seated. Doors open at 7.15pm. Jackpot €1,500.

Advertisement