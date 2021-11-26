Advertisement
Dingle Classic Film Society are holding their inaugural screening in Benner’s Hotel, Dingle on Dec 9

Nov 26, 2021 13:11 By receptionradiokerry
The newly-formed Dingle Classic Film Society are holding their inaugural screening in Benner’s Hotel, Dingle on Dec 9, 2021.

For information on tickets for the screening email: [email protected]

