Charity Cycle Event supported by Valentia Hospital Committee & Staff takes place this Sunday 14th November commencing at Valentia GAA Pitch at 2pm around Valentia, followed by refreshments at the Ring Lyne
Advertisement
Charity Cycle Event supported by Valentia Hospital Committee & Staff takes place this Sunday 14th November commencing at Valentia GAA Pitch at 2pm around Valentia, followed by refreshments at the Ring Lyne
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus