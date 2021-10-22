Advertisement
Community Diary

Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre this Tuesday 26th October

Oct 22, 2021 08:10 By receptionradiokerry
Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre this Tuesday 26th October
Come and enjoy a great night at Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre this Tuesday 26th October at 8.30pm. Bingo will be run in accordance with current Covid 19 guidelines so please bring your vaccine cert.

