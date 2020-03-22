Community volunteers offer support during coronavirus pandemic in greater Castleisland area

Community volunteers are offering support to the elderly and vulnerable in the greater Castleisland area during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Community Liaison Officers have been set up in Castleisland, Cordal and Scartaglin as a point of contact for anyone needing help in the coming weeks.

The officers are offering to collect prescriptions or shopping for anyone with underlying conditions or elderly people who don’t have family nearby.

All volunteers will comply with the HSE guidelines.

Contact details for the volunteers:

Castleisland: Charlie Farrelly 087 2056150

Cordal: Richard O’Donoghue 087 2285653

Scartaglin: Tom Boyle 087 2485038