Community service providing meals in Listowel for duration of COVID-19 crisis

A community service will provide meals in Listowel for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Listowel Family Resource Centre is providing meals to families and individuals in the area who need it during the pandemic.

The service, which starts tomorrow, aims to help the most vulnerable in society, while encouraging people to stay at home.

Those interested can get in contact on the Listowel Family Meal Time Facebook page or call 087 966 4054.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says the service provides meals for those who need to keep safe at home and, in turn, help save lives.

If you have sensitive enquires you can email [email protected]/text 085-1434456 and a telephone call will be arranged.

