Community Response Helpline announces reduced hours

The hours of operation of the Kerry Community Response Helpline have been amended.

Kerry County Council says the slight reduction in opening hours is reflective of the fact that many users have now developed direct links and contacts with volunteers in the community.

The service is available from 9am to 5pm seven days a week.

Kerry County Council says the slight reduction in opening hours is reflective that many users have now developed direct links and contacts with volunteers in the community, meaning they now make contact with them directly rather than contacting the freephone helpline.

However, the service continues to be available every day on 1800 807 009 and a text and email service is also available.

The Kerry Community Response Forum reiterates its message to anyone with a non-emergency query, a concern, or the need for the delivery of essential items to pick up the phone and avail of the advice and support which continues to be available.

The forum acknowledges the ongoing support and dedication of hundreds of volunteers who continue to provide an essential and valuable service to older people and vulnerable households around the county.