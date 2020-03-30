Community Response COVID-19 Freephone Line Launched – March 30th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Treasa Murphy speaks to Niamh O’Sullivan, Head of the Community Department, Kerry County Council, Hilary Scanlan, Community Work Manager, HSE and Tim Murphy, Chairman, Kerry GAA County Board about the launch of a new freephone line to help the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 Crisis. COVID-19 Community Response – New Freephone Line PHONE: 1800 807 009 TEXT ‘SUPPORT’ and your NAME to 50555

