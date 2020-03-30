Treasa Murphy speaks to Niamh O’Sullivan, Head of the Community Department, Kerry County Council, Hilary Scanlan, Community Work Manager, HSE and Tim Murphy, Chairman, Kerry GAA County Board about the launch of a new freephone line to help the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 Crisis. COVID-19 Community Response – New Freephone Line PHONE: 1800 807 009 TEXT ‘SUPPORT’ and your NAME to 50555
New COVID-19 helpline launched in Kerry
A new helpline has been launched in Kerry to help people accessing non-emergency and non-medical services.The free, confidential phoneline has been established by the...
Kerry fire service warns gorse fires put lives at risk
Kerry's chief fire officer says gorse fires are putting lives at risk.His comments come as fire crews worked through the night to quench a150...
Kerry County Council to reopen transfer stations tomorrow
Kerry County Council will reopen the county’s five Civic Amenity Sites tomorrow (Tuesday).The facilities were closed at the weekend, after the Government announced new...
Glenflesk Woman on the Struggle to Return to Ireland – March 30th, 2020
Aisling O’Brien speaks to Glenflesk native Marie Cronin, who is currently in Sydney, about the difficulties facing Irish people abroad who are trying to...
Chief Fire Officer Condemns Recent Gorse Fires – March 30th, 2020
Kerry Chief Fire Officer Andrew Macilwraith speaks to Treasa Murphy about the gorse fires that were set in various parts of the county over...
Community Response COVID-19 Freephone Line Launched – March 30th, 2020
