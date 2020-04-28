Community in North Kerry in shock following death of local young woman in Offaly

The community of North Kerry is in shock following the death of a local young woman in Co Offaly.

19-year-old Amy Mannix was found dead in a homeless hostel in Tullamore yesterday.

A 44 year old woman was also found dead at the same facility, while two men have been hospitalised.

Gardaí are investigating if a fake batch of Xanax tablets led to the deaths.

Parish Priest for Ballyduff and Causeway, Fr Brendan Walsh knew Amy when she was growing up; he says the whole community is shocked by her death.