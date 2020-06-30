Community living in fear after another sand dune fire in Banna

People in Banna are living in fear of losing their homes to fire or severe flooding due to the damage caused to sand dunes from fires.

The fire service was called out Sunday night after 10 o’clock to get a fire under control – the second in three weeks.

An acre of sand dunes was destroyed causing devastation of natural habitat in Banna, rare species including sand snails and sand lizards were burned.

Gardaí are investigating the blaze which is believed to have started after a group having a party allowed a camp fire get out of control.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris would like to see drones with thermal imaging technology used to monitor the area, in the hope they would act as a disincentive for people to hang around.

She also wants to see a proper managements plan put in place for Banna, as the community are living in fear.