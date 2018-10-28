Community groups in North Kerry awarded over €70,000

Community groups in North Kerry have been awarded over €75,000 by EirGrid, in partnership with Kerry County Council.

The Knockanure Duagh Community Fund was established by EirGrid to benefit communites close to the new electrictity substation it has developed in the area.

The fund, will be distributed between 13 successful projects comprising a wide range of local initiatives.





This includes the purchase of uilleann pipes and harps for Listowel Duagh Comhaltas, the construction of a community use walkway around the Duagh GAA grounds and the establishment of a school and community garden at Scoil Chorp Chríost in Knockanure.