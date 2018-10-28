Community groups in North Kerry awarded over €70,000

Various members from the Knockanure / Duagh Community pictured in Knockanure, County Kerry on Wednesday when EirGrid, the operator of the national electricity grid awarded over €70,000 to community groups in North Kerry. Included in the picture are Mayor of Listowel Aoife Thornton and Derval O'Brien, EirGrid corporate and social responsibility manager.
Photo: Don MacMonagleThe €70,500 Knockanure Duagh Community Fund was established by EirGrid to benefit communities close to new electricity infrastructure that it has developed in the area. The fund was launched in April following the completion of a new electricity substation and overhead lines in Kilmorna, North Kerry.
The fund is being distributed to 13 successful projects, comprising a wide range of local initiatives. They include the purchase of uilleann pipes and harps for Listowel Duagh Comhaltas; the construction of a community use walkway around the Duagh GAA pitch; and the establishment of a school and community garden at Scoil Chorp Chriost in Knockanure.
Speaking at an awards ceremony in Knockanure, Derval O'Brien, EirGrid corporate and social responsibility manager, said: "The fund recognises the importance of local communities to the work we carry out here in Kerry."
Listowel Municipal District Cathaoirleach councillor Aoife Thornton also attended the ceremony.
The geographic boundary of the fund was a 3.5 kilometre radius from the new substation and incorporated the villages of Duagh and Knockanure. All Public Participation Network (PPN) registered community groups within the fund radius were encouraged to apply.
EirGrid sought projects that demonstrate broad community benefit, with a particular focus on community educational initiatives and the provision or enhancement of community infrastructure and amenities
The fund was administered in partnership with Kerry County Council.
