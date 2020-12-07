Neither bird, nor plane, but scarecrow!

By
radiokerrynews
-
Keel Castlemaine Men's Shed made a scarecrow from an old bicycle wheel, part of a bike frame , unwanted free music CDs, scrap metal sheet, a cover from a Velux roof window, and part of an old cooking pot. Their scarecrow was among the winners of the 2020 Upcycle Challenge set up by mywaste.ie and the Environmental Protection Agency.

A community group in mid Kerry has won a national award for creating a scarecrow, like no other.

Keel Castlemaine Men’s Shed made the scarecrow from unused bicycle parts and leftover metals and materials.

It’s won a prize at this year’s Upcycle Challenge competition, organised by mywaste.ie, Ireland’s official guide to waste management, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Using materials including CDs, aluminium and a cooking pot, the group has created a moving scarecrow – which resembles a bird – complete with a rotating wheel.

