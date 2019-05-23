We’re continuing our build-up to this weekend’s National Finals in Limerick and Nelius Collins has details on the Kerry competitors taking part in the badminton, indoor soccer and draughts.
Community Games Badminton, Indoor Soccer & Draughts Preview
We're continuing our build-up to this weekend's National Finals in Limerick and Nelius Collins has details on the Kerry competitors taking part in the...
Injury Concerns For Kerry Hurling Manager
The Kerry hurlers will return to action on Saturday with a tough away trip to Mullingar to play Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup.Kerry...
Kerry Minor Footballers Set To Face Clare Tonight
Kerry will welcome Clare to Tralee for their second phase 2 game in this year's Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.Clare came through the...
How often do you wash your hair? – May 22nd, 2019
To respond to listener Geraldine’s comment re hair washing, we spoke to hair stylist Pat O’Neill.
Medical Matters | Gynecology – May 22nd, 2019
Mr Muhammad Umar, consultant Gynecologist, joined Dr Eamon in studio today for Medical Matters.
Just say no – May 22nd, 2019
Stop saying yes to everything. Irish people are notorious for doing things they don’t want to do, out of politeness. Writer Stefanie Preissner has...