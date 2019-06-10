Community effort praised in litter survey

Community effort has been cited by judges as the reason for Killarney and Tralee’s success in the most recent IBAL (Irish Business Aginst Litter) anti-litter survey.

Killarney was ranked in third place in a survey of 40 towns and cities nationwide, while Tralee jumped 25 places to take fifth place.

The An Taisce report for Killarney praised the work down under the Team Killarney umbrella, a concerted volunteering effort in conjunction with the municipal authority.

It says that what sets Killarney and other top ranking towns apart is not just the lack of litter but the overall presentation and maintenance of the town centre environment.

This includes paving seating bollards, planted areas and visitor information notice boards.

The report says that evidence of this was particularly noticeable along High St, Plunkett St and College Street.

It also says that the recycle facility at the Beech Road car park deserves a special mention as it was exceptionally clean, which it says is a rarity in the experience of IBAL litter surveys.

The An Taisce report in relation to Tralee says that as well as the streetscape/ repaving and general presentation of town centre sites, there have been big improvements in Tralee with a clear and concerted effort on behalf of the wider community.

It says the Mall has been attractively paved with large planting boxes and seating.

The Central Plaza area presented well and the Rose Garden in the Town Park was spotless.

“Love where you live, don’t let litter spoil it” messages were visible.