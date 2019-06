There’s widespread shock in the community of Ardfert this evening, following the death of a local woman in a road traffic collision earlier today.

The single vehicle crash happened at Farranwilliam, Ardfert just after half eleven this moring.

The woman, who was in her seventies, was pronounced dead at the scene after her car hit a wall; she was the only occupant of the car.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Local TD Martin Ferris says the community is in shock: