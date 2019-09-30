Community air ambulance covering Kerry exceeds 100 missions in first two months

Ireland’s first community air ambulance has exceeded 100 missions within the first two months.

The service, which covers Kerry and South West Munster, is ahead of target to deliver a forecast 500 life-saving missions per annum.

The air ambulance brings the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care.

However, €2m will have to be raised each year to keep the service airborne.

Irish Community Rapid Response pilot, John Murray, says the community needs to support the service.