Community air ambulance covering Kerry exceeds 100 missions in first two months

By
radiokerrynews
-
Liam O'Riordan, from Rathcoole, who fell off a ladder and injured his back was the first person to be airlifted to hospital by the charity Air Ambulance pictured on Monday with Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney, John Kearney, Founder, ICRR, Captain John Murray and crew members Edward Walsh and Paul Traynor at Rathcoole Aerodrome in North County Cork.

Ireland’s first community air ambulance has exceeded 100 missions within the first two months.

The service, which covers Kerry and South West Munster, is ahead of target to deliver a forecast 500 life-saving missions per annum.

The air ambulance brings the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care.

However, €2m will have to be raised each year to keep the service airborne.

Irish Community Rapid Response pilot, John Murray, says the community needs to support the service.

