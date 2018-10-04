Communities encouraged to check their defibrillators

Communities are being encouraged to check their defibrillators.

Councillor Michael O’Shea brought a motion to the South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, asking Kerry County Council who has the contract to service defibrillators throughout the county.

In response, the council says it’s the responsibility of the community to carry out regular checks on their equipment to ensure all is in working order.





It says a number of groups have service contracts with equipment provider.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael O’Shea has called on the council to remind each community in the county to get their defibrillator checked.