Communities across Kerry urged to get involved in national BeActive Day

Communities across Kerry are being urged to get involved in Sport Ireland’s national BeActive Day.

Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership is one of 29 Local Sports Partnerships who are celebrating a day of physical activity and sport this Sunday (28th June).

Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership Co-Ordinator, Córa Carrigg is encouraging people of all ages to get involved.

A list of games and activities has been developed by the Local Sports Partnerships.

Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership are running a competition for the most creative National BeActive Day activity in the county. Share a photo or video on social media and tag @SportIreland and Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership’s Social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and the hashtag #NationalBeActiveDay to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

If you are not on social media, you can email a photo or video of your activity to Patrice Diggin, Community Sports Development Officer at [email protected]