Communities, families and local groups across Kerry are being invited to get involved in National Heritage Week.

The week-long celebration will run from August 15th to 23rd.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions this year, communities are being invited to develop projects based on the theme of Heritage and Education: Learning from our Heritage.

Project ideas should be submitted to heritageweek.ie, and be carried out before the end of July.

Further information can be found on the here.